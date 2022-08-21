Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $474.83 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $22.79 or 0.00106145 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $6.49 billion and approximately $474.83 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00019587 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00254491 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00031862 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000267 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 284,990,424 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

