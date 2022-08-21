Avalaunch Trading Down 22.8% This Week (XAVA)

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. Avalaunch has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and $318,634.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalaunch has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalaunch coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001976 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769779 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Avalaunch
Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp.
Avalaunch Coin Trading
