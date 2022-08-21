Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $14.37 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for about $14.37 or 0.00066952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.20 billion and $83.28 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,467.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00128957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00098522 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,314,637 coins. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.