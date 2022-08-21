Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) & ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Head-To-Head Comparison

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of ChromaDex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of ChromaDex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ChromaDex and Ayr Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

ChromaDex presently has a consensus price target of $5.85, suggesting a potential upside of 275.00%. Ayr Wellness has a consensus price target of $22.13, suggesting a potential upside of 434.55%. Given Ayr Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than ChromaDex.

This table compares ChromaDex and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex -41.01% -99.51% -52.00% Ayr Wellness -5.95% -7.87% -4.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChromaDex and Ayr Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex $67.45 million 1.58 -$27.13 million ($0.41) -3.80 Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.79 -$16.95 million ($0.38) -10.89

Ayr Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than ChromaDex. Ayr Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChromaDex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ayr Wellness beats ChromaDex on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The company also commercializes NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside as the flagship ingredient NIAGEN; NIAGEN as an active ingredient in its consumer products under the TRU NIAGEN name; and IMMULINA, a Braun-type lipoproteins, including spirulina extracts and active compounds, which are used to support human immune function. It also offers analytical reference standards and services comprising supply of products to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, life sciences, and pharmaceutical industries. The company distributes TRU NIAGEN products direct to consumers through its propriety e-commerce platform TRUNIAGEN.com, Amazon, and other internet marketplaces, as well as specialty retailers and direct healthcare practitioners in the United States. ChromaDex Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of June 23, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 48 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

