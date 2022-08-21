Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

