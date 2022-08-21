Balancer (BAL) Price Tops $6.00 on Top Exchanges

Balancer (BAL) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, Balancer has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00027961 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $257.79 million and $34.76 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Balancer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,471.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00128322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00095053 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 51,644,714 coins and its circulating supply is 42,939,606 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Balancer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.