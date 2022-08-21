bAlpha Reaches One Day Volume of $169.00 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $129,780.85 and approximately $169.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 42.6% against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for about $7.21 or 0.00033583 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,469.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003791 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00128739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00099881 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

Buying and Selling bAlpha

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

