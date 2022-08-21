Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,926 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501,064 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,264,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,551,000 after acquiring an additional 701,308 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $35.48. 36,485,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,787,648. The stock has a market cap of $285.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

