BankSocial Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.52 Million (BSL)

BankSocial (BSL) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One BankSocial coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BankSocial has a total market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $10,791.00 worth of BankSocial was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BankSocial has traded 55.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BankSocial

BankSocial (CRYPTO:BSL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. BankSocial’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BankSocial is https://reddit.com/r/BankSocial. BankSocial’s official Twitter account is @BANKSOCIALio.

Buying and Selling BankSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world. $BSOCIAL crypto is built on the Ethereum Smart Contract blockchain, which means everything is verifiable. The smart contract continues to accumulate the percentage of the redistribution, and eventually, the interest from loans made will be redistributed back to all holders. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BankSocial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BankSocial should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BankSocial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

