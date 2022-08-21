Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.