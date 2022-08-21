Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.18.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
