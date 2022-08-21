Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BC8 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Bechtle Price Performance

BC8 opened at €44.73 ($45.64) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €35.42 ($36.14) and a 1 year high of €69.56 ($70.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 23.42.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

