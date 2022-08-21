Bee Token (BGC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $702,512.64

Bee Token (BGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Bee Token has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Bee Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bee Token has a total market capitalization of $702,512.64 and $80,293.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,399.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003751 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00127526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00096059 BTC.

Bee Token Coin Profile

Bee Token (CRYPTO:BGC) is a coin. Bee Token’s total supply is 997,317,955 coins and its circulating supply is 87,791,667 coins. The official website for Bee Token is www.beetoken.com. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bee Token is medium.com/@thebeetoken. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bee Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Beenest is a home-sharing platform powered by the Bee Token (BEE) that aims to make the bridge between guests and hosts without any commission. The platform is build on top of set Bee Protocols ( Ethereum protocols) that can support other future sharing economy dApps. Moreover, the platform will feature a secure payment system with two authentication P2P entities, a decentralized arbitration system, and a reputation system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The Bee token (BEE) will be used as the access token to the platform services and also to reward the network users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bee Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

