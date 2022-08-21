Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,855 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Berry Global Group worth $47,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.56.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Berry Global Group stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Recommended Stories

