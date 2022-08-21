BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Raised to GBX 2,300

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BHP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,248.75 ($27.17).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,387 ($28.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,250.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,522.15. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.44) and a one year high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The company has a market cap of £120.84 billion and a PE ratio of 947.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a yield of 6.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.14%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

