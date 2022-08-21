BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 6,025 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 106.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,686 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,255 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $783,747,000 after purchasing an additional 35,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $216.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $222.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 101.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.98.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

