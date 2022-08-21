BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,711 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.