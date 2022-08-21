BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,669 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $231.73 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $271.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

