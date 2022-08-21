BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 436.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 74,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,395,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 64,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,006,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 104,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,958,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $266.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.74.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.