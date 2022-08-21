BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 178,809 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $75.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.