BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,829,000 after buying an additional 45,288 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $548.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $515.04 and its 200-day moving average is $560.46. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

