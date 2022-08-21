BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 3,510 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Pfizer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 52.3% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.83. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

