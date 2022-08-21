BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 48,437 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,437 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

