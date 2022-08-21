BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,063 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.07% of Owens Corning worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OC. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

