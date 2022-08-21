BidiPass (BDP) Hits Market Capitalization of $82,335.04

BidiPass (BDP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $82,335.04 and $13.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00128132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00095264 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BidiPass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

