Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $208-211 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.54 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.38 EPS.

Bill.com Stock Performance

NYSE:BILL traded up $24.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,855,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,477. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.35. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Bill.com

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.24.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $452,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $820,681.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,177,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $452,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,614 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,494.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Stories

