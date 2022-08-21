Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.50 million-$973.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.41 million. Bill.com also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.23-0.38 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.24.
Shares of BILL stock traded up $24.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.29. 9,855,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,477. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.35. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $117,099.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $820,681.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,177,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,278.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
