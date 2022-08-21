Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.50 million-$973.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.41 million. Bill.com also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.23-0.38 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.24.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Trading Up 16.7 %

Shares of BILL stock traded up $24.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.29. 9,855,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,477. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.35. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $117,099.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $820,681.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,177,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,278.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.