BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,779,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,310 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up about 1.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 9.61% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $1,370,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $377,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,473,000 after buying an additional 153,984 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $1,680,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 937.8% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $379,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,392,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,248 shares of company stock worth $2,976,380. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.84. 773,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,299. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.82.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.