BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $231.43.

Shares of BNTX opened at $147.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.89. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $388.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63). BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 33.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $26,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

