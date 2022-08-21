BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in BioNTech by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

BNTX stock opened at $147.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.89. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $388.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 33.37 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

