BioPassport Token Price Hits $0.0067 (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $11.84 million and approximately $91,535.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,326.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003794 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00128219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00095751 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

