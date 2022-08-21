Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Down 13.5% This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $409.57 billion and $23.34 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $21,411.77 on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.00555188 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00253094 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001100 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004865 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00020394 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003135 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,128,237 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.