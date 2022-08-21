Bitgear Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week (GEAR)

Bitgear (GEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Bitgear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitgear has a market capitalization of $108,129.67 and approximately $249.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitgear has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00763748 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bitgear Coin Profile
Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,931 coins. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here.
