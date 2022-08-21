Bitspawn Hits Market Capitalization of $381,438.49 (SPWN)

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Bitspawn has a total market cap of $381,438.49 and $6,339.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitspawn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002165 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00769476 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bitspawn Coin Profile
Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn.
Bitspawn Coin Trading
