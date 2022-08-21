BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. BJ’s Wholesale Club also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BJ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,923,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,946. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.93.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.