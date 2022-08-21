BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Bought by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund accounts for about 0.8% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 689.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. 96,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,761. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

