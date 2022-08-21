Blockzero Labs (XIO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,890.00

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $850,811.36 and $1,890.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

