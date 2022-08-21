BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $250,465.55 and approximately $126,250.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001309 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.97 or 1.00063715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00049354 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00027521 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001319 BTC.

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,201 coins and its circulating supply is 890,413 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

