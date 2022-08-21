BonusCloud Reaches Market Capitalization of $834,849.46 (BXC)

BonusCloud (BXC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. BonusCloud has a market cap of $834,849.46 and $19,972.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,422.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003758 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00127807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032928 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00095317 BTC.

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,352,137,888 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

