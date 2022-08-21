boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 188.89 ($2.28).

BOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of boohoo group to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

boohoo group Price Performance

BOO stock opened at GBX 53.08 ($0.64) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.08. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 51.40 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 289.90 ($3.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £672.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

