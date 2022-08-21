Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Raises Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Bosideng International’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Bosideng International Price Performance
Shares of BSDGY opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. Bosideng International has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $24.82.
About Bosideng International
