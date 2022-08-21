Bounty0x (BNTY) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $197,023.32 and $22,137.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,585.68 or 1.00004456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003796 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00128778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00094535 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.