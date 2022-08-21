Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.17.
Brinker International Price Performance
EAT stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53.
Brinker International Company Profile
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.
