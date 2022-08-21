Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Increased by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.7% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,901,176,000 after buying an additional 2,020,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,354,737,000 after purchasing an additional 922,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,286,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.33. 7,938,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226,755. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

