Brokerages Set BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) PT at $104.75

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.75.

BXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

BlueLinx Price Performance

Shares of BXC opened at $77.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $744.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.73. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $100.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 79.52% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlueLinx will post 29.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

