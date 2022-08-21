Brokerages Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Target Price at $62.70

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,491 shares of company stock worth $1,707,804. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

