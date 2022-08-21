Brokerages Set NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Target Price at $107.57

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Insider Transactions at NovoCure

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $58,305.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 551,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,394,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,681 shares of company stock valued at $117,078. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

NovoCure Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in NovoCure by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,846,000 after acquiring an additional 775,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,609,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NovoCure by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,030,000 after acquiring an additional 218,216 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,691,000 after acquiring an additional 45,551 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.87. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $143.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.64.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.