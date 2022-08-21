Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.8% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,550,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:BIPC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 221,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,762. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 33.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

