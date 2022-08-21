Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives GBX 1,934 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,934 ($23.37).
BRBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($25.01) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, June 24th.
Burberry Group Stock Down 0.2 %
BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,815 ($21.93) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,074 ($25.06). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,700.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,698.79. The firm has a market cap of £7.22 billion and a PE ratio of 1,852.04.
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
