Calian Group Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Calian Group Stock Performance
Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$60.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.91. Calian Group has a one year low of C$51.99 and a one year high of C$72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$686.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27.
Calian Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.