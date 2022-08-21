Calian Group Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$60.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.91. Calian Group has a one year low of C$51.99 and a one year high of C$72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$686.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27.

Calian Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

