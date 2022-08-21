Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target to $35.00

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VTYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $99,529,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,736,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 758,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $7,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

